$1M bail for N.C. man charged with DUI in wrong-way I-290 crash near Elmhurst

Chester Gordon (DuPage County state's attorney's office)

ELMHURST, Ill. --
Bail has been set at $1 million for a North Carolina man charged with DUI after a wrong-way crash that left him and two women injured early Sunday on I-290 near northwest suburban Elmhurst.

At 4:31 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on I-290 at York Road, according to Illinois State Police. Chester J. Gordon, a 24-year-old from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, had driven a 2013 Jeep east in the westbound lanes of traffic and crashed head-on into a 2008 Toyota.

Gordon was taken to the hospital after the crash, as were the 61-year-old Berwyn woman who was driving the Toyota and the 53-year-old Berwyn woman who was riding with her, state police said.

Both women required surgery for their injuries, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Gordon is facing an aggravated DUI charge in connection with the crash, police and prosecutors said. DuPage County Judge Robert Miller set his bail at $1 million during a hearing Monday morning. His next court date was set for Jan. 16.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
