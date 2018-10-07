$21K reward offered for information on Rogers Park shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Investigators are hoping that $21,000 in reward money will help them solve two brazen murders on Chicago's North Side.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms announced an additional $5,000 reward Saturday for information connected to two fatal shootings that happened in Rogers Park earlier this week.

The Rogers Park Builders Group added $5,000 to a $10,00 offered by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago and $1,000 from the Cook County Crime Stoppers.

Chicago police said 40 detectives, along with agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, are searching for the man who is believed to have randomly murdered two men just 36 hours apart.

Douglass Watts, 73, was gunned down on a sidewalk in the 1400-block of West Sherwin on Sunday morning. Just a day later, 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz was also shot in the head and left for dead on the pedestrian path in Loyola Park.

Watts and Moscowitz did not know each other, authorities said, but they were shot with the same gun.

"We all want answers," Steve Loskutov, Moscowitz's friend, told ABC7 News earlier this week. "We all want justice. It's sickening to think about it."

Chicago police shared about a minute of surveillance video of the suspect. At one point the masked man is seen jogging down an alley. In the video, the suspect appears to walk or run with his feet pointed outward.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Rogers Park murder suspect
Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect in two murders in the Rogers Park neighborhood.



It is believed that he lives in the neighborhood, and authorities hope his unique gait will help identify him.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
