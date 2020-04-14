$25K reward offered in robbery of Logan Square postal carrier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $25,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men suspected of robbing a U.S. postal carrier in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood last month.The incident happened on March 31st at around 1:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Albany Avenue, according to U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials.Officials are sharing images of the two masked suspects captured on area surveillance cameras.They were both last seen leaving the area on foot, according to police.