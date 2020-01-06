$30K stolen from armored car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO -- Robbers made off with more than $30,000 dollars from an armored car Monday morning in Austin on the West Side.

An armored car employee was confronted by gunmen in the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue after collecting money from a commercial business on that block, Chicago police said.

Four suspects stole a bag of money about 8:30 a.m. and fled in a white SUV, police said. No one was injured.

Area North detectives are investigating the robbery.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
