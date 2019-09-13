Woodridge man facing child porn charges, bond set at $35K

WOODRIDGE, Ill. -- A 63-year-old Woodridge man is accused of storing images of child pornography on his computer.

John Bowery was charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.

In June, authorities learned of possible child pornography linked to an IP address in DuPage County, prosecutors said. An investigation led to a search warrant of Bowery's home where images were allegedly found on his computer.

"The allegation that Mr. Bowery was in possession of child pornography is revolting," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "As I have said many times in the past, each of these disgusting images represents yet another innocent victim of child pornography."

Bowery is being held at the DuPage County Jail on $35,000 bond, the state's attorney's office said. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 6.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowoodridgedupage countyarrestchild pornography
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in north suburbs
Man charged in murder of Dolton mother shot while driving with children
South Side man fined for yard violations at home he doesn't own
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Ohio teen found not guilty of murdering newborn baby
Man charged in murder of CFD lieutenant's son
Ohio boy finds mammoth fossil
Show More
Jury selection begins Friday for man accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Man charged with sexually assaulting Burbank teen on her way to school
Fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky Thursday
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Chicago AccuWeather: Storms Friday morning then clearing
More TOP STORIES News