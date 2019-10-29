$400M in cocaine, marijuana seized by US Coast Guard from Florida port

MIAMI, Fla. -- U.S. Coast guard crews scored a huge round-up of illegal drugs at a Florida port.

Officials said it happened recently off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, reported WSVN.

The contraband was recovered from drug-smuggling boats in 18 separate operations.

The loot is said to be worth nearly $400 million, and included more than 27-million pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana.

"It's pretty exciting to see it all stacked up in one spot and see the, just the effect of the work that went into this, especially by the crew and members on board," said Josh Groen with the U.S Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials said it was off-loaded at Florida's Port Everglades.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadrug bustdrugu.s. & worlddrugs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, CTU meet for 16 hours, no deal; talks continue for 13th day
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
Obama Foundation Summit: Barack, Michelle to reveal plans for Presidential Center
Amtrak strikes vehicle near Morton Grove, Metra train temporarily delayed
Grandfather charged in death of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall
Win pizza for life at Nancy's Pizzeria in West Loop
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus after argument in South Chicago
Show More
Toddler struck, killed in Lisle driveway
Northwestern seeks to hold non-athletic events at Welsh-Ryan Arena
Boeing CEO faces Congress; Anniversary of Lion Air Flight 610 crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly, mostly cloudy Tuesday
Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide
More TOP STORIES News