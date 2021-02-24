police shooting

Court tosses out $44.7M judgment against Chicago in CPD Officer Patrick Kelly's shooting of friend

CHICAGO -- A $44.7 million judgment against the city of Chicago resulting from a shooting by an off-duty police officer of his friend, leaving the victim paralyzed, was tossed out Tuesday by the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals.

The appeals court ruled the city can't be held liable for the shooting by Officer Patrick Kelly that left the officer's friend paralyzed. A jury in 2017 found the city repeatedly failed to identify Kelly as a problem before he shot Michael LaPorta in the head after a night of drinking.

Chief Judge Diane Sykes wrote because none of LaPorta's federal rights were violated, the verdict against Chicago cannot stand.

RELATED: COPA recommends firing of officer who shot friend in head in 2010

"LaPorta's case is tragic," Sykes wrote in dismissing the jury's verdict. "His injuries are among the gravest imaginable. His life will never be the same."

Kelly did not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting. Cook County prosecutors reviewed the case and determined a jury was unlikely to find the longtime patrolman guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Chicago's Law Department said in a written statement the decision followed principles set by the U.S. Supreme Court.

RELATED: Man 'awestruck' by $44.7 million verdict in police shooting; Chicago to appeal
EMBED More News Videos

Michael LaPorta was awarded $44.7 million after a jury determined a Chicago police officer shot him in the head after a night of heavy drinking.


"Action that police officers take in their own home, after a night of drinking, and in other circumstances where they make not even a pretense of enforcing the law, is private conduct," Chicago's lawyers said in the statement.

Plaintiff's attorney Antonio Romanucci said the ruling denies justice to LaPorta and also sets a precedent for the city when it comes to accountability for police officers.

"We vigorously commit to continuing this fight for Mr. LaPorta in the weeks and months to come," Romanucci said in an emailed statement.

RELATED: Wrongful death lawsuit filed against CPD officer with history of complaints
EMBED More News Videos

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with a 2014 fatal police shooting.



Kelly was stripped of his police powers after he refused to answer questions on the witness stand during the trial of LaPorta's lawsuit. He remained employed by the Chicago Police Department despite the jury's verdict and received his $87,000-a-year salary until he took disability leave in 2019.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
police involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootinglawsuitchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Former police officer charged with murder in death of Andre Hill
Man hurt in Joliet shooting pointed air pistol at police: JPD
1 injured in Joliet police shooting
Jacob Blake's family attends Biden inauguration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
55 of 81 Chicago gym-goers, infrequent mask-wearers contracted COVID: CDC
Madigan replacement Edward Kodatt resigns after only 3 days
IL reports 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths
I-55 shooting near Cicero leaves 2 hurt: ISP
How to register for Lurie Children's Hospital COVID vaccine trial
Man charged with DUI in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4
Florida county refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh
Show More
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Driver shot during botched carjacking in Logan Square; person arrested
Paramedics took photo of Cicero man killed while protecting store from looting: lawsuit
Fry's Electronics permanently closes all stores without notice
Arlington park closing? Race track for sale as owners look to transfer license
More TOP STORIES News