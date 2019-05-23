Claim seeks $45 million for incapacitated woman who gave birth at long-term care facility

PHOENIX -- Lawyers for an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility have filed a $45 million notice of claim against the state.

The precursor to a lawsuit says the woman allegedly was raped repeatedly before giving birth last December.

RELATED: Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at Phoenix health care facility releases statement

The 54-page claim also says that according to a doctor who inspected the woman, she could have been pregnant before.

A former nurse at Hacienda Healthcare has been charged with sexually assaulting the 29-year-old woman who has been in long-term care since age 3 after suffering a near-drowning.

RELATED: Woman in vegetative state for 14 years gives birth at nursing home, prompting sex abuse investigation

She gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29. Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday night that it doesn't comment on pending or ongoing litigation.
