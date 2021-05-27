Baby girl killed in Near West Side hit-and-run; suspect at large, police say; $5K reward offered

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10703933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago philanthropist, Early Walker, announced a $5,000 reward Thursday afternoon for information concerning the person responsible for killing a 1-year-old girl.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run the killed a baby girl on Chicago's Near West Side.It happened in the 300-block of South Western Avenue early Thursday morning.Chicago police said just after midnight, a black Chrysler 300 was driving north on Western, when the driver rear-ended a black Toyota sedan that was double-parked on the street.CPD said the Chrysler continued driving, and struck several parked cars, before the driver jumped out and ran.A 1-year-old girl, later identified as Jamyah Harris, who was in the Toyota, was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she later died.Two women from the Toyota, ages 23 and 18, refused any medical treatment.Chicago philanthropist, Early Walker, announced a $5,000 reward Thursday afternoon for information concerning the person responsible for killing Harris. Walker also said he will be covering the family's funeral expenses for baby Harris."This should be on every Chicagoan's radar to assist with this investigation. I'm hopeful that with the reward money, phones will begin to ring within the offices of the Chicago Police Department." says Walker.Witnesses, who did not want to give their names, said one of the women took the baby into one of the units in a nearby apartment complex after the crash but before ambulances arrived.Investigators were still on the scene collecting evidence and examining the Black Toyota that was hit later Thursday morning.It was still there in the street, near the parked cars that were also struck by the hit-and-run driver.That male driver, who was wearing all black, was not in custody later Thursday, CPD said.Witnesses said they were horrified by what they saw.Harvis Baggett is a security guard at the Oakley Square Apartments in the 300-block of South Western Avenue.The crash unfolded in front of his guard booth."I was very devastated because this happened so fast," he said.The guard booth camera caught the crash on video."It's on video, and the police already got the footage of the accident already," Baggett said. "I hope that the guy who did this need to turn himself in."Some neighbors heard the crash just before police said the driver of the Chrysler jumped out of the car and ran off."I just heard three loud crashes, like maybe it was like multiple cars," Elizabeth Dennis said. "And I had actually just fallen asleep, and then I heard the noise and jumped up. It was right outside my bedroom window. Sad. Sad. I don't know what happened or why it happened but sad."The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating and is reviewing surveillance video from the area.