$700,000 worth of fake cosmetics seized in Los Angeles Fashion District

An LAPD task force seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics after raiding 21 locations in downtown's Fashion District, a police spokesman said. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A Los Angeles Police Department task force has seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics after raiding 21 locations in the city's Fashion District, an LAPD spokesman said.

Police Capt. Marc Reina announced the results of the operation Thursday evening on Twitter, adding that the fake cosmetics were "found to contain bacteria and human waste."

"The best price is not always the best deal!" Reina wrote.

The bust netted makeup similar to such popular brands as Urban Decay, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, and others.
