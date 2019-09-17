$80M settlement reached in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse scandal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over $80 million in court settlements with the Chicago Archdiocese involving 48 alleged perpetrators in the state of Illinois was revealed Tuesday.

The law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates said they have compiled over 160 survivors over the past two decades who said they were sexually abused by a Chicago Archdiocesan.

The law firm also announced a new lawsuit was filed on behalf of a man who said he was abused at Maryville Academy when he was a boy.

A list and photos of the 48 known perpetrators, as well as where the perpetrators worked were made public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sex abuse against childrencatholic churchlawsuitsex abusesexual assaultsettlement
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
Off-duty CPD officer dies in apparent suicide on NW Side
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
Husband accused of killing his wife and 4 children: Officials
Opening statements to begin in trial of 2 accused in murder of Tyshawn Lee
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Show More
Father arrested after boat kills son near Angel Island
'I can lose my house': Vape shop owner worried over possible ban
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff
Sextortion scams on the rise, FBI says
More TOP STORIES News