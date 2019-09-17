CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over $80 million in court settlements with the Chicago Archdiocese involving 48 alleged perpetrators in the state of Illinois was revealed Tuesday.
The law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates said they have compiled over 160 survivors over the past two decades who said they were sexually abused by a Chicago Archdiocesan.
The law firm also announced a new lawsuit was filed on behalf of a man who said he was abused at Maryville Academy when he was a boy.
A list and photos of the 48 known perpetrators, as well as where the perpetrators worked were made public.
$80M settlement reached in Chicago Archdiocese clergy sex abuse scandal
