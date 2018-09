A 71-year-old man was killed Sunday when he was hit by a truck while riding a bicycle.According to the Porter County Coroner, William Sattler of Valparaiso was riding the bicycle on West Lincolnway in Valparaiso when he was hit by a pickup truck traveling in the same direction.Sattler was found on the side of the road and was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.No information about the driver of the truck has been released.