2 injured after stolen ambulance crashes into vehicle in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured Thursday morning after someone stole and then crashed a private ambulance in Lakeview on the North Side, police said.According to Chicago police, around 12:45 a.m. an unattended Elite ambulance was left running with the doors unlocked outside Warren Barr South Loop Convalescent facility in the 1800-block of South Wabash Avenue.An unknown suspect hopped in the ambulance and drove off, police said.The suspect crashed the ambulance about 45 minutes later when they rear-ended another vehicle in the 3000-block of North Sheridan Road, police said.Two people inside the other vehicle including a 29-year-old woman were taken to Illinois Masonic for non-life threatening injuries, police said.Police said the driver of the ambulance fled the scene on foot.No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.