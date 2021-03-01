2 kids found safe after car stolen in West Englewood

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young children were found safe after Chicago police said the car they were sitting in was stolen on the South Side Sunday night.

The two kids, ages five and seven, were left in inside an unlocked vehicle that was left running with the keys inside near 56th and Throop and Throop streets when police said the car was stolen.

Police said one of the kids used a tablet to call their mother and told her they had been left in the car for a long time.

The car was later found near 55th Street and Damen Avenue a short time later and the children were not hurt.
