Chicago shooting: 2 shot inside parked car in Logan Square; boy, 6, inside vehicle not injured

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and woman inside a parked vehicle in Logan Square were shot Thursday morning, Chicago police said, and a 6-year-old boy who was with them was uninjured.

The victims were inside a car in the 1900-block of North Drake Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. when someone on the sidewalk fired shots and hit them.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the back and arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 52-year-old man was shot in the face, shoulder, arm and hand and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 6-year-old boy who was in the vehicle was not injured.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
