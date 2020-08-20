Chicago shooting: 2 shot inside parked car in Logan Square; boy, 6, inside vehicle not injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and woman inside a parked vehicle in Logan Square were shot Thursday morning, Chicago police said, and a 6-year-old boy who was with them was uninjured.The victims were inside a car in the 1900-block of North Drake Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. when someone on the sidewalk fired shots and hit them.A 37-year-old woman was shot in the back and arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A 52-year-old man was shot in the face, shoulder, arm and hand and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.A 6-year-old boy who was in the vehicle was not injured.No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.