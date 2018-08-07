Arlington Heights man who died after being pulled from Petite Lake ID'd

Authorities have released the identity of a 23-year-old Arlington Heights man who died Saturday after being pulled from Petite Lake.The Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit was dispatched to Petite Lake, located on the Chain O'Lakes, at about 5:05 p.m. after a report of an unresponsive person.When deputies arrived, the man had already been pulled from the water and the deputies began performing CPR on the man and used an AED before paramedics arrived.The man, identified to the Lake County Coroner's Office as Jason Saccone, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.Investigators said that the Saccone did not know how to swim and the depth of the water was 8-10 feet. He was under water for about two minutes before he was pulled out."We have been in close contact with Jason's family and our sincerest condolences go out to them. This is truly a tragedy," said Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper.The coroner said preliminary autopsy results indicate that Saccone died from drowning. Toxicology reports are pending.