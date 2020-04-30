Mayor Lightfoot, Superintendent David Brown announce 2 new CPD operation centers areas Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown Thursday afternoon to announce the opening of two additional operation areas across the city.
The additions are part of a restructuring effort to move more officers and detectives closer to the communities they serve and improve neighborhood policing across the city.
The two new facilities are designed to streamline operations across the department and give District commanders greater control over and access to resources to meet safety needs, and increase collaboration between detectives and patrol officers.
"These two new Areas are a testament to our 'all-hands-on-deck' strategy to maximize resources and expand services to touch every community and resident across Chicago," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Today's measures are just one more step in building a stronger, more unified and collaborative police department that puts resources and supports directly into the hands of our officers and detectives so they can keep our neighborhoods safe."
"We are investing in our crime-fighting strategy by moving detectives closer to the areas they serve so we can move closer to our goal of making Chicago the safest big city in the nation," said Superintendent David O. Brown. "This expansion demonstrates our commitment to seeking justice and bringing closure to victims and their families."
The openings will also provide community members across the city with more resources directly within their neighborhoods.
City officials said CPD officers will be better positioned to mobilize and respond quickly to scenes, providing a more robust public safety presence in the communities that need it most.
Increasing the number of police areas will also reduce the time it takes detectives to arrive on the scene of a shooting or homicide. As a result, detectives will be more likely to locate witnesses on-scene and lower the risk of contaminated evidence.
Last October, Mayor Lightfoot announced the plan to restructure CPD's Operation Areas to provide better crime response, improved neighborhood public safety service, and build on the City's all-hands-on-deck public safety strategy.
