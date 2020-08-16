Driver arrested after crash with IDOT truck blocking Dan Ryan exit ramp on Near West Side

A driver was taken into custody after crashing into an IDOT truck that was blocking a Dan Ryan Expressway exit ramp Sunday on the Near West Side.

CHICAGO -- A driver was taken into custody after crashing into an Illinois Department of Transportation truck that was blocking a Dan Ryan Expressway exit ramp Sunday on the Near West Side.

According to Illinois State police, a vehicle hit the IDOT truck shortly before 2 a.m. on the I-94 off-ramp near Roosevelt Road and Desplaines Street.

The driver was arrested and taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The IDOT truck was blocking the exit ramp as part of ongoing nightly closures blocking access to the downtown area after widespread looting Aug. 10 in the wake of a police shooting the day before.

City officials said the downtown restrictions will remain in place until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

State police said the crash remains under investigation and it was not immediately clear whether the driver hit the barricade intentionally.

