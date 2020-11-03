1 arrested after Chicago police chase in West Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was arrested after a Chicago police chase in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.The chase appeared to begin around or slightly before 4:30 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway and then veered off into the neighborhood streets of the South Side.The dark-colored pickup truck did loops through the neighborhood, going as fast as 60 miles per hour on residential streets, until he was cut off near the intersection of West 71st Street and South Hoyne Avenue.One male got out of the car after it was blocked and was taken into custody without incident.What sparked the police chase was not immediately clear. No further details about the incident have yet been released.Sources said the chase may have originated from a carjacking in the South Suburbs, but that has not been confirmed.