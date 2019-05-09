Girl, 16, being questioned after newborn baby found on top of trash can in Humboldt Park

A person is being questioned by police after a newborn baby was found abandoned in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl is being questioned by police after a newborn baby was found abandoned in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

Police said Thursday they are questioning the girl who claims she is the boy's mother to determine if she is the mother.

RELATED: Family believes baby found in Humboldt Park alley may belong to missing woman

A woman and her daughter noticed the baby boy who was just hours old in the 1700-block of North Keystone Avenue on Tuesday. They rushed him to a nearby firehouse where paramedics performed life saving measures on him.

The infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition where his condition has since stabilized.

WATCH: Paramedics urge mothers in desperate situations to 'come to us'
'I don't know what it's like to have a child, be pregnant and be in some horrible circumstance where you are driven to do something like this that almost sounds diabolical. But come to us.'


A Chicago family had hoped the baby may lead them to a missing pregnant teenager. Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, 19, was last seen on April 23 after leaving Latino Youth High School in Pilsen. She was nine months pregnant when she went missing and had a May 5 due date.

Ochoa-Uriostegui's family are calling for a DNA test to be performed to identify whether or not she is the mother of the baby.

Ochoa-Uriostegu is described as 5'3, with brown hair and brown eyes, and sometimes wears a small nose ring. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, sweatpants and a maroon top with a Latino Youth High School logo on it.

WATCH: Pregnant teen, 19, last seen in Pilsen
Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, 19, was last seen last Tuesday after leaving Latino Youth High School in Pilsen.


Illinois is a state with a Safe Haven Law, meaning anyone can hand over a baby 30 days old or younger that is unharmed to staff at a hospital, police station, or fire department, with no questions asked.

Safe Haven babies go directly to adoption agencies so they can quickly find a forever home. Because the baby found in the alley was abandoned illegally, he will go to into the foster system.

To contact the Baby Safe Haven Hotline, call 888 510-2229, or you can visit Safe Haven or Safe Haven Abandoned Babies.
