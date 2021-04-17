fire

McKinley park fire appears to injure Chicago firefighter as flames shot through roof of McKinley Park home

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters appeared to have a close call early Saturday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, when flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home where they were fighting a blaze.

Chicago firefighters responded to a reported fire about 1 a.m. in the 2400-block of West 34th Street in McKinley Park.

It appeared to be a difficult blaze to extinguish, as firefighters could be seen dodging flames shooting through the building's roof, and one firefighter appeared to fall while coming down a ladder. He was seen being taken to an ambulance in a neck brace, witnesses said.

Everyone inside the home, including some pets, got out safely.

Chicago fire officials did not immediately provide additional information about the firefighter's condition or what might have started the fire.
