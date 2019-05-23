1 charged after Whitney Young HS teacher carjacked in staff parking lot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man has been charged after a Whitney Young High School teacher was carjacked at gunpoint in the school's staff parking lot on Tuesday.The teacher was getting out of her vehicle in the parking lot in the 100-block of South Laflin Street when the carjacker entered the passenger side of her vehicle, displayed a gun and demanded her personal property, police and the school said. The teacher got out of the car and the carjacker drove off with the car, police said. The teacher was not injured.Police said 20-year-old Nicholas Williams of Chicago was taken into custody at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. With the help of federal agents, police said they found Williams driving the teacher's car.On Thursday, police said Williams has been charged with one count of receiving/possessing a stolen vehicle.Chicago Public Schools released a statement after the carjacking saying, "The safety of our school communities is the district's highest priority and we are grateful the teacher was not physically harmed during the encounter. The district is working with the Chicago Police Department to provide additional vigilance in the surrounding area and ensure all safety measures and protocols are as strong as possible, and the district has made supports available to the teacher."