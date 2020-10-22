1 charged in Humboldt Park shooting that killed man, injured girl, 13

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a Humboldt Park shooting that killed one man and injured a 13-year-old girl last week.The shooting occurred in the 900-block of North Lawndale Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. on October 13 as police said the victims were standing on a porch when someone in a red vehicle fired shots at them.A 23-year-old man was killed. A 13-year-old girl was also shot and is expected to survive.James Murphy, 21, of Chicago has been charged with first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.