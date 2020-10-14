1 charged with DUI after fatal I-57 crash in Oak Forest; 2 IDOT workers injured in separate crash nearby

By Jesse Kirsch
OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver has been charged with DUI after a crash on I-57 in Oak Forest left a man dead and a woman in very critical condition Tuesday night, Illinois State Police said.

Two IDOT workers were also injured in a separate crash while setting up closures around the original crash, police said.

Police said around 11:20 p.m., a car people inside was stopped in the right southbound lane of I-57 near 171st Street and those inside the car said they ran out of gas.

A vehicle then approached at a high speed from behind and crashed into that car.

A man inside the car that was stopped was killed and another female passenger is in very critical condition and on life support.

Two people, including the driver, were uninjured. Police said the driver of the stopped vehicle has been charged with DUI for drug use, not alcohol.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a hospital and has been released. Police said he could face traffic violations but said he was sober.

Hours later while crews were shutting down the highway near the crash, police said two IDOT workers were in their separate vehicles when a driver didn't see them and crashed into those vehicles.

One worker was transported to the hospital and the other refused treatment.

I-57 was shut down while police investigated, but was back open by 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
