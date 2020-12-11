1 child dead, 1 missing after Ingleside house fire; 4 adults seriously injured

Firefighters respond to a house fire in Ingleside, Illinois Friday. (Captured News)

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A child died and another is missing after a house fire in northwest suburban Ingleside, which left four other people seriously injured Friday.

The fire broke out in a home at 35700-block of North Hunt Avenue and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Three of the victims were already out of the home and suffered serious burn injuries. A fourth person had to be pulled from the home and was transported to Loyola Hospital.

Fire crews then began searching for two missing children. One of them was found dead in the fire while the second child remains missing, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is not known. Further information on the fire was not immediately available.
