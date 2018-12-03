1 child dead and 40 injured after charter bus carrying youth football team crashes in Arkansas

EMBED </>More Videos

A child is dead and 40 others are hurt after a bus carrying a youth football team crashed in Arkansas.

BENTON, Arkansas --
Authorities say a charter bus carrying a youth football team has crashed in Arkansas, killing one child and injuring at least 40 other people.

Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened early Monday just after 2:30 a.m. along Interstate 30 near Benton.

State police said the charter bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee.

Police said the bus was carrying a football team that had played in a championship game in Dallas over the weekend. Police say most of the injured are children who were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

Authorities did not immediately identify which school was involved.

State police say the bus overturned after driving off the interstate.

The bus driver is being questioned by troopers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashtraffic fatalitiesu.s. & worldfootballchild killedTexasTennesseeArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cleanup continues Monday after central Ill. tornado outbreak
Man sitting inside South Side home wounded after bullet travels through door
Geneva teachers could go on strike Tuesday
State lawmaker holding hearing on DNA processing backlog in Chicago murder cases
Washington to pay respects, bid farewell to George H.W. Bush
Illinois to mark bicentennial with Navy Pier bash
Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with occasional light snow Monday
Chicago marks 60th anniversary of Our Lady of the Angels fire
Whitney Young HS steps up security after threat found on bathroom wall
2 women charged with posing as rideshare drivers, selling cocaine
More News