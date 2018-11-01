1 critically injured after car crashes through guardrail onto I-80/94 in Lansing, Ill.

A driver was critically injured after police said a vehicle crashed through the guardrail and onto I-80/94 in south suburban Lansing Thursday morning.Illinois State Police said a vehicle traveling high rate of speed on Torrence over I-80/94, lost control, went through the guardrail and landed onto I-80/94 and burst into flames.The driver was taken to Munster Community Hospital in critical condition.Investigators have two lanes of eastbound I-80/94 blocked at Torrence Avenue for their investigation.