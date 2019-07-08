1 killed in Belmont Cragin police-involved shooting, Chicago police say

COPA is responding to the scene of an officer involved shooting near 6242 W. Grand. We are committed to conducting a full and thorough investigation. For more information visit our website at https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) July 8, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot and killed by Chicago police after an off-duty officer encountered two people in handcuffs on the Northwest Side Monday morning, police said.At about 6:46 a.m., Chicago police spokeswoman Cindy Guerra said the officer encountered a male victim and female victim handcuffed together and saying they had been kidnapped.The off-duty officer called police and officers responded to an apartment in the 6200-block of West Grand Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Guerra said there was an armed confrontation in the apartment and an officer fired, hitting the suspect.The suspect was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.The officer involved will be placed on 30-day administrative duty. The Chicago Office of Police Accountability is responding to the shooting and says it is, "committed to conducting a full and thorough investigation."