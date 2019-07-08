1 killed in Belmont Cragin police-involved shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot and killed by Chicago police after an off-duty officer encountered two people in handcuffs on the Northwest Side Monday morning, police said.

At about 6:46 a.m., Chicago police spokeswoman Cindy Guerra said the officer encountered a male victim and female victim handcuffed together and saying they had been kidnapped.

The off-duty officer called police and officers responded to an apartment in the 6200-block of West Grand Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Guerra said there was an armed confrontation in the apartment and an officer fired, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

The officer involved will be placed on 30-day administrative duty. The Chicago Office of Police Accountability is responding to the shooting and says it is, "committed to conducting a full and thorough investigation."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobelmont craginpolice involved shootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in shooting outside Harvey sports bar
Woman falls 40 feet at Soldier Field during CONCACAF Gold Cup final
68 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago 4th of July weekend violence
Prosecutors seek to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
WATCH: Deer hangs on Lake Michigan beach during 4th of July
Show More
Jury to consider death penalty for Brendt Christensen in murder of Chinese scholar
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Monday
Robie House, Unity Temple among 8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list
Chicago police warn of robberies in Back of the Yards neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News