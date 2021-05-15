1 dead, 1 critical after Garfield Park house fire, CFD says

It happened about 11:30 p.m. at West Jackson Boulevard and South Kilbourn Avenue in the Garfield Park neighborhood.
Chicago fire said when they arrived, smoke was pouring from the building's basement.
A woman in her 70s who was pulled from the home was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition for smoke inhalation.
Fire officials said a man in his 60s was found dead inside the home.
4452 W. Jackson Still & Box fire; fire is out; 1 Female victim in her 70s taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition (smoke inhalation); 1 DOA victim believed to be male in his 60s. Fire is under investigation. No further info (Merritt). pic.twitter.com/qM8YOIvOzX— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 15, 2021
