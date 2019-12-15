1 dead, 1 critical injured in West Pullman house fire on Far South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 60-year-old man has died and another person is in critical condition after a house fire broke out Sunday morning in West West Pullman on the Far South Side, the Chicago fire department said.

According to fire officials, crews were called around 4:00 a.m. to the 400 block of 127th Street.

A 60-year-old man was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, fire officials said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another person was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, fire officials said. That person is critical condition.

No further details about the second victim have been released at this time.

Fire officials confirmed there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
