1 dead, 1 critically injured in Lake Shore Drive motorcycle crash: police

CHICAGO -- A multi-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive Friday killed a 25-year-old man and left his passenger in critical condition.

Joseph Arjona and a 21-year-old woman were on a motorcycle southbound about 7:25 p.m., when the motorcycle rear-ended a Pace van in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive, ejecting them from the motorcycle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

They were both rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where Arjona was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived in Washington Park.

His passenger remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The driver of the van, a 71-year-old man, refused treatment at the scene, police said.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hyde parkfatal crashmotorcycle accidentlake shore drivecrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, several injured in Bishop Ford Freeway crash; Outbound lanes closed
2 adults stabbed, child shot in Englewood; 2 arrested: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday
Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
3 people in custody after gun bust on Chicago's South Side, police say
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Show More
State Sen.Tom Cullerton indicted on federal embezzlement charges
Heat wave causes massive melting of Greenland ice sheet
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
Yingying Zhang's body could be in downstate landfill
Illinois Congressman Dan Lipinski speaks out after surviving Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
More TOP STORIES News