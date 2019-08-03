1 dead, 1 critically injured in Lake Shore Drive motorcycle crash: police

CHICAGO -- A multi-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive Friday killed a 25-year-old man and left his passenger in critical condition.Joseph Arjona and a 21-year-old woman were on a motorcycle southbound about 7:25 p.m., when the motorcycle rear-ended a Pace van in the 5400 block of South Lake Shore Drive, ejecting them from the motorcycle, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.They were both rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where Arjona was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived in Washington Park.His passenger remains in critical condition, authorities said.The driver of the van, a 71-year-old man, refused treatment at the scene, police said.CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.