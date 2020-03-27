1 dead, 1 hurt in Roseland apartment fire on South Side

CHICAGO -- One person was killed and another was injured in a fire Friday at an apartment complex in Roseland on the South Side.

The blaze was reported about 12:30 a.m. at a building with more than 100 units in the 900 block of East 104th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. Their exact ages and genders were not immediately known. They were found in separate apartments.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.

Firefighters and residents milled about behind the apartment complex, where heavy damage could be seen in a third-floor unit. Police wearing gloves and face masks led people out of the building in the direction of a CTA warming bus on Maryland Avenue, while other families sat in idling cars around the building to stay warm.

The fire was out by about 1:40 a.m., according to the fire department. It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced.

