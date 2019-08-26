1 man dead, another injured after East Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 33-year-old man is dead and a 41-year-old man is injured following a shooting in East Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side Sunday night.Chicago police said the victims were approached by a group of unknown men near the 3200 Block of W. Congress. At least one person in the group fired shots at the two men, striking them both.The 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.The 41-year-old man is hospitalized but in good condition.No individuals are in custody at this time.Detectives are investigating the shooting.