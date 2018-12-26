1 dead, 1 injured in Southwest Side shooting, home invasion

Chicago police said one person is dead and another was critically injured in a double shooting in the city's Clearing neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said one person is dead and another was critically injured in a home invasion and double shooting in the city's Clearing neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 5700-block of West 64th Place just after 2 p.m. A man in his 30's and 23-year-old woman were both shot in the head, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Police said the victims were inside a home when four unknown men came into the residence and opened fire. No further details about the suspects or their motive were released. No one is currently in custody.

A police investigation is ongoing.
