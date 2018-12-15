1 dead, 1 injured in Villa Park house fire

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a house fire in Villa Park early Saturday.

Villa Park Fire and Police Departments responded to the fire in the 300 block of North Lincoln Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m.

Two firefighters were injured during the rescue and have since been released from the hospital, Villa Park officials said.

The injured victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. The deceased victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. Their identity has not been released.
