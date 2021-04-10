Brainerd fire leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after man unable to escape, Chicago fire says

Still and box. 9400 Halsted. Two story brick. One victim so far. pic.twitter.com/4e4zD8fIZP — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 10, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An apartment fire on Chicago's Far South Side left a man dead and a woman seriously hurt Friday night.It happened at 94th and Halsted streets in the Brainerd neighborhood.Chicago fire officials tweeted they had responded to a blaze at that location just after 11 p.m.Flames could be seen shooting through the building's roof.A woman was transported to Christ hospital in serious condition, and a man was unaccounted for. Chicago police reportedly pulled the woman from the blaze.A short time later, the fire was extinguished. When firefighters were able to reenter the building, they found the man, who could not escape on his own, had been trapped. The flames were too intense for firefighters to rescue him, according to a later tweet.He was pronounced dead about 11:50 p.m.CFD teams will return to the 9400-block of Halsted at 10 a.m. Saturday to distribute smoke alarms in the area. No alarms were heard in the building as crews entered, fire officials said.No additional information was immediately provided about who was involved in the deadly fire or what started it.A 90-year-old woman reportedly died after another fire on the South Side Friday night, CFD officials said.Chicago firefighters responded about 10:30 p.m. to 49th Street and South Vincennes in Bronzeville for a blaze.One person was confirmed to have died; the cause of the fire is under investigation.