1 dead, 12 trapped underground in Colorado mine tourist attraction, officials say

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. -- Twelve people are trapped and one has died underground after an equipment failure in a Colorado gold mine, officials said.

Officials said the individuals were part of a tour group and that they became stuck near the bottom of Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek around 1 p.m. MDT on Thursday.

The mine, which is about 1,000 feet deep, is a popular tourist destination.

Officials said there were injuries, and two children were involved.

People were trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Teller County, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024. KRDO

Multiple agencies, including search and rescue teams, are responding to the incident with heavy equipment.

In a statement, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was monitoring the situation and sending state resources to assist in rescue efforts.

"I have spoken to the Teller County Sheriff and County Commissioners and will stay in touch through the course of this rescue effort," Polis said. "The state is assisting Teller County and sending resources to rescue those inside the mine."

"We will do everything possible and assist the county to ensure a speedy and safe resolution of the situation," Polis added.

The last incident at the site was in 1986.

