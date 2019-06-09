1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into late-night restaurant in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One victim is dead and two others are injured after a car crashed into Tony's Philly Steak restaurant in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, a car plowed into the late-night restaurant near 87th and Wood Street around 3:00 A.M. Sunday morning.
EMBED More News Videos

One victim dead, two others injured after a car crashed into Tony's Philly Steak restaurant in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.



Police say a man driving a Toyota sedan eastbound on 87th Street was turning south on Wood Street when another vehicle traveling westbound on 87th Street turned in front of his vehicle, cutting him off.

The driver of the Toyota made a sharp turn and jumped a curb causing him to strike the building, according to police.

Police say the vehicle went through the building and struck two women.

A 35-year-old woman was standing inside the restaurant and was struck by the car, resulting in a leg injury. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in stable condition.

A second woman, 34, was sitting down inside the restaurant and was pinned underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center due to her injuries.

Police say the driver suffered a neck injury but was in stable condition and transported to Christ Medical Center as well.

Other witnesses were treated at the scene.

According to police, the other vehicle involved continued driving and is currently unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoauburn greshamcar crashcar accidentcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teens injured on prom night in Ashburn crash
2 men arrested after climbing Vista Tower in Loop
2 shot, one in critical condition in Marquette Park
3 Aurora residents killed in crash near St. Louis
CPD vehicle slams into truck injuring 2 officers
Panic at D.C. pride parade sends people running
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers Sunday
Show More
Woman shot by person on bike in Lake View
Boy seriously wounded in Roseland shooting
ABC7's Cheryl Scott rides along with Formula 1 driver
Boy, 10, shot near playground in East Chicago
Chicago sees another rash of weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News