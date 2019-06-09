1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into late-night restaurant in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5338961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One victim dead, two others injured after a car crashed into Tony's Philly Steak restaurant in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One victim is dead and two others are injured after a car crashed into Tony's Philly Steak restaurant in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.According to police, a car plowed into the late-night restaurant near 87th and Wood Street around 3:00 A.M. Sunday morning.Police say a man driving a Toyota sedan eastbound on 87th Street was turning south on Wood Street when another vehicle traveling westbound on 87th Street turned in front of his vehicle, cutting him off.The driver of the Toyota made a sharp turn and jumped a curb causing him to strike the building, according to police.Police say the vehicle went through the building and struck two women.A 35-year-old woman was standing inside the restaurant and was struck by the car, resulting in a leg injury. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in stable condition.A second woman, 34, was sitting down inside the restaurant and was pinned underneath the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center due to her injuries.Police say the driver suffered a neck injury but was in stable condition and transported to Christ Medical Center as well.Other witnesses were treated at the scene.According to police, the other vehicle involved continued driving and is currently unknown.