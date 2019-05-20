1 dead, 2 injured in Jeffersonville house explosion

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Indiana say one person was killed in a home explosion early Sunday morning in Jeffersonville.Two people were hurt and are in the hospital in serious condition.Jeffersonville Police Lt. Isaac Parker says the house exploded just before 5 a.m. Sunday.The blast not only destroyed the house, but also as many as 15 neighboring houses.Officials say several pieces of debris pose a safety risk which has led the Jeffersonville Building Commissioner to evacuate and condemned several nearby homes because of damage.No word yet on what caused the explosion.Jeffersonville is along the Ohio River river, just north of Louisville, Kentucky.There are several pieces of debris in elevated positions that pose a safety risk if they were to fall. Numerous houses near the explosion have been condemned by the Jeffersonville Building Commissioner due to structural damage.