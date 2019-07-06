1 dead, 2 injured after small plane crash in Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and two other people were injured after a small plane crashed in Iroquois County, officials said.The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department said Raymond Jakubiak, Wrenne Jakubiak, Dorothy Stockard were traveling from Nashville, Tenn. to the Chicago area in a Beechcraft A36 on Friday.Raymond started experiencing engine trouble, and attempted to make an emergency landing in a wheat field near rural Chesbanse, deputies said.Stockard died from extensive injuries at Loyola Hospital, deputies said.Raymond and Wrenne were both treated for injuries at Loyola Hospital, deputies said.The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department, Federal Aviation Administration and the N.T.S.B. Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.