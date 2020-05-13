1 dead, 2 injured in Roseland triple shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot and one died on Chicago's South Side Tuesday evening.Police said the shooting happened in the 9400-block of South Lafayette at about 6:40 p.m. A 34-year-old man and two other males, ages not yet known, were on the street when a person approached them, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.The 34-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition, police said.The two other males were taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. One was struck in the thigh and abdomen, and the other was struck once in the thigh. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, though police have not specified which victim died.No information about any suspect has been released. No one is currently in custody. Area South detectives are investigating.