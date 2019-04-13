I-55 shooting closes Stevenson Expressway for hours; 1 dead, 2 wounded

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and two others were hospitalized Saturday morning after a shooting on Interstate 55 near Chicago's Southwest Side.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. in the inbound lanes of the expressway near South Cicero Avenue.

Traffic was impacted for hours as Illinois State Police investigate.

The victims were in a vehicle that entered the expressway at Harlem and were hit by bullets near Cicero, police said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, died before help could arrive. Both passengers in the vehicle were also shot. The 16-year-old front-seat passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition, while the rear passenger, a 19-year-old woman, is in critical condition. The two surviving victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

There have been at least 14 other expressway shootings in our area this year.

Community activist Andrew Holmes is part of a group pushing for cameras to be installed across all expressways to help authorities investigate these shootings.

"The Illinois House just passed a bill, HB0331, just this Thursday to approve surveillance cameras on the expressway," Holmes said.

The bill is now on its way to the Senate.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
