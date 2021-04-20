1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Stop & Shop in West Hempstead

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island -- Police are searching for a gunman who walked into a Stop and Shop in West Hempstead and opened fire, killing one and wounding two.

The incident happened at the supermarket in the Cherry Valley shopping center at around 11 a.m.


The conditions of the injured are unknown.

During a briefing, Nassau County authorities say a person of interest has been identified as 30-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson.

A "small handgun" was used to shoot either a current or former co-workers in an upstairs managers office, police said.

Wilson was an employee of Stop & Shop at one point, police say, but are not sure if he is still employed.

Authorities released a description of the suspect as a 6'2" Black male, wearing a black baseball hat and black sweatshirt. He was last seen westbound on Hempstead Turnpike.

The supermarket was evacuated.
EMBED More News Videos

There was a report of shots fired at a grocery store in West Hempstead, Long Island.


"We don't know the reason for the shooting," Nassau Police commissioner Patrick Ryder said. "He did shoot one of the employees and killed him."


Ryder added there were a couple hundred shoppers in the store at the time.

The West Hempstead School District locked out schools in the area as police search for the suspect.

"We are presently in a lock out and we'll inform you when it is over," the school district said. "Please do not come to the buildings. Everyone is safe. Thank you."

ALSO READMan fatally struck, dragged near Central Park on Upper West Side
EMBED More News Videos

The man was struck at Central Park West and West 65th Street.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countywest hempsteadshootingsupermarket
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker brings National Guard to Chicago ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict
Man with Adam Toledo at time of fatal CPD shooting posts bond
Biden Afghanistan withdrawal draws concerns over abducted Lombard man
Latino groups want DOJ probe of Adam Toledo shooting
Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order updated with WI in yellow tier
Victims ID'd, man arrested in Kenosha bar shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others: sheriff
Cars stolen from LaPorte dealership seen driving at over 150 mph: ISP
Show More
CTA announces reconstruction of 4 North Side Red Line stations
Doctor says COVID booster shots may not be necessary
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate
EU regulator finds link between J&J shot and blood clots
Chicago Weather: Snow showers mix with rain Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News