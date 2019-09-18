1 dead, 3 critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man has died and three were critically injured in a shooting in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.The shooting happened in the 4200-block of West Madison Street at about 2:48 p.m. Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk in front of a store when the occupants of a white sedan opened fire from inside the car.Three victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The fourth victim took himself to Loretto Hospital into the Austin neighborhood and is being transferred to Stroger Hospital, also in critical condition.A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly before 5 p.m., police said.No further details about the victims have been released. An investigation by Area North detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.