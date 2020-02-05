West Garfield Park crash: 1 dead, 3 hurt in pin-in crash, officials say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and three other people were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on the West Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 11:53 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said crews responded to a pin-in crash at the intersection of Hamlin Boulevard and Lake Street.

A 58-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Three other adults were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to Merritt.

Police said two of those people were stabilized, but the third person's condition was not immediately known.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the death.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
