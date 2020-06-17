1 dead, 4 critical after rollover crash in Ashburn on Southwest Side, officials say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and four others were critically injured after a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Ashburn on the Southwest Side, Chicago Fire officials confirmed.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, around 3:15 a.m. five people were involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 8700-block of S. Kedzie Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle lost control of the car and slammed into a tree, fence and a fire hydrant near the intersection, Chicago fire officials said.

One person was transported to Holy Cross Hospital where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

Four others were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

Officials have blocked off local traffic at the intersection while they investigate the crash.

Police have not confirmed any other information at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information becomes available.
