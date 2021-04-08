workplace shooting

1 dead, 4 critically wounded and suspect in custody after shooting at cabinet manufacturer in Bryan, Texas

By Marla Carter
1 dead, 4 critically wounded in Texas workplace shooting

BRYAN, Texas -- One person died and four others suffered critical gunshot wounds when a suspect opened fire inside a custom cabinet manufacturer in the central Texas town of Bryan.

The suspect in the shooting on Thursday afternoon is in custody, Sheriff Don Sowell in neighboring Grimes County told ABC News.

According to Chief Eric Buske of the Bryan Police Department, the suspect was already gone when officers responded to calls of the shooting at an industrial complex at about 2:30 p.m.

Buske said another person who wasn't wounded had to be sent to the hospital with an asthma attack.

HEAR THE AUDIO: Chaos heard on police dispatch audio during Bryan shooting
LISTEN NOW: In audio from Broadcastify, you can hear first responders and officers rushing to attend to victims. Several victims were found shot.



A motive was not immediately known. However, police believe the suspect was an employee.

Police didn't immediately confirm the name of the business where the shooting happened, but a search of the address given by the department showed it belongs to Kent Moore Cabinets.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF, are investigating.

Bryan, a town of 84,000 people, is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University, and about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

