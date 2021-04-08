1 dead, 4 critically wounded and suspect in custody after shooting at cabinet manufacturer in Bryan, Texas

The suspect in the shooting on Thursday afternoon is in custody, Sheriff Don Sowell in neighboring Grimes County told ABC News.
According to Chief Eric Buske of the Bryan Police Department, the suspect was already gone when officers responded to calls of the shooting at an industrial complex at about 2:30 p.m.
Buske said another person who wasn't wounded had to be sent to the hospital with an asthma attack.
A motive was not immediately known. However, police believe the suspect was an employee.
Police didn't immediately confirm the name of the business where the shooting happened, but a search of the address given by the department showed it belongs to Kent Moore Cabinets.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF, are investigating.
Bryan, a town of 84,000 people, is located in the shadow of Texas A&M University, and about 100 miles northwest of Houston.
