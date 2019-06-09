1 dead, 4 injured in Garfield Park crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man is killed and several others are recovering after a car crash on the city's West Side.Chicago police say officers were attempting to make a traffic stop on a car in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Garfield Park neighborhood.Police say that driver sped off. The driver was speeding down southbound Pulaski and moments later crashed head-on into a mid-sized SUV at Pulaski and Kinzie Street.One person inside the car was killed, and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition.A 38-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old woman were inside the SUV at the time of the crash and were all taken to the hospital in serious condition.Police are investigating.