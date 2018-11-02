1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, officials say

A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said. (Courtesy Leonard Duval)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. --
A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said.

During a media briefing Friday night, Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small Tallahassee shopping center.

The suspect fatally shot himself, city spokeswoman Alison Faris said. City spokesman Jamie Van Pelt said the shooting appeared to be a part of a domestic dispute.

DeLeo said police haven't identified the shooter and are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police.

A major commuter intersection was blocked off and businesses in the plaza were on lockdown as police arrived at the scene.

Elle Welling said she was leaving a liquor store across the street from the shopping center and saw at least three people loaded into ambulances.

"You don't think about this in Tallahassee and now you have to," said Welling, 26, who lives in the neighborhood.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.

"I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight," Gillum tweeted.
