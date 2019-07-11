1 dead, 5 injured in Englewood crash caused by car fleeing traffic stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and five people were injured, some critically, in a crash caused by a car fleeing a traffic stop on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at 71st and Stewart in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Police said officers attempted to stop a car near 71st and Halsted. At first the car appeared to be pulling over, but it then took off and collided with another vehicle at Stewart, then flipped over.

Three people were in the car that flipped; one of them died and two others were injured, police said. Police also said that the car had been reported stolen, and guns were recovered from the scene.

Three people were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. They are expected to recover. Two other victims were taken to area hospitals in fair condition, fire officials said.

No further details have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video reveals wild West Side police shooting
Brendt Christenson's father speaks during sentencing phase, prosecutors ask for death penalty
$1.3B cocaine seized by US on cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
Taste of Chicago kicks off on hottest day of the year, high temps cause issues throughout city
Lightfoot vows to protect Chicago immigrant communities against ICE raids
2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
Show More
Skokie teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Marcello's Father and Son closing in Logan Square after 72 years
MLB's first pole-to-pole net up at ChiSox park
2019 ESPYS: List of winners
Transgender inmate who sued over alleged abuse released from prison
More TOP STORIES News