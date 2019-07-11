1 dead, 5 injured in Englewood crash caused by car fleeing traffic stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and five people were injured, some critically, in a crash caused by a car fleeing a traffic stop on the South Side, Chicago police said.The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at 71st and Stewart in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Police said officers attempted to stop a car near 71st and Halsted. At first the car appeared to be pulling over, but it then took off and collided with another vehicle at Stewart, then flipped over.Three people were in the car that flipped; one of them died and two others were injured, police said. Police also said that the car had been reported stolen, and guns were recovered from the scene.Three people were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. They are expected to recover. Two other victims were taken to area hospitals in fair condition, fire officials said.No further details have been released.